D Block is an action thriller film written and directed by YouTube fame debutant Vijay Kumar Rajendra, who also co-produced the film along with cinematographer Aravinnd Singh under the banner MNM Films. D Block stars Arulnithi and Avantika Mishra in the lead and was released at the box office on July 1.

D Block is about a College hostel that is adjacent to a forest area. The inmates are allowed to reach the hostel rooms by 5.40 pm and are prevented from coming out after 9 pm. The mystery around the College's location, the hostel, and the threatening elements are confronted by the lead protagonist. The filmmakers who earlier made Demonte Colony and Eruma Saani claimed that D Block is based on true events.

To play the lead role of a young college student, Arulnithi, whose 15th film is D Block has worked out and went on a calorie deficit to look the part.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here are the opinions that people who watched the film have to say:

D Block is cinematographed by Aravinnd Singh and songs composed by Ron Ethan Yohann. The film's original background score is composed by Kaushik Krish. Ganesh Siva edited the film. Sakthi Film Factory presented the film.

The movie also stars Karu Palaniappan, Charandeep, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ramesh Khanna, Uma Riyaz Khan, and others in other prominent roles.