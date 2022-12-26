Debt-Ridden Sivakarthiyan Faces Struggle With Maaveeran's Production? Here's What We Know

However, according to the makers' most recent update, the film went on floors in August this year with Aditi Shankar on board to play the leading lady. Meanwhile, recently, the story of Maaveeran has also allegedly leaked online.

Accordingly, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as a cartoonist in the action movie. Apparently, whatever he sketches get life in the film. How he faces the struggles that come along with this superpower makes up for the rest of the story.

Maaveeran is directed by Madonne Ashwin known for his critically acclaimed movie Mandela. Cinematography for the film will be helmed by Vidhu Ayyanna, editing by Philomin Raj, and music is by Bharath Sankar. The film will also be released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

Sivakarthikeyan had two movie releases this year namely Don and Prince, both of which failed to make a mark at the box office. So, it is anticipated that his next movie break the actor's failure streak.