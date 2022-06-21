Dhanush And Selvaraghavan To Join Hands Again For Pudhupettai 2: Read Details Inside

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, the rea-life brothers and popular actor-director duo are all set to join hands once again soon. In a recent interview, Selvaraghavan confirmed that he is planning to make a sequel to Pudhupettai with Dhanush, very soon. The talented filmmaker's confirmation has left both the Dhanush fans and Tamil cinema audiences totally excited.

In a recent media interaction, Selvaraghavan confirmed that Pudhupettai 2 will start rolling immediately after he wraps up the works of his upcoming Dhanush starrer, Naane Varuven. It has also been confirmed that the highly anticipated project will go on floors before the duo's ambitious project Aayirathil Oruvan 2 aka AO2.