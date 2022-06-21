Dhanush And Selvaraghavan To Join Hands Again For Pudhupettai 2: Read Details Inside

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, the rea-life brothers and popular actor-director duo are all set to join hands once again soon. In a recent interview, Selvaraghavan confirmed that he is planning to make a sequel to Pudhupettai with Dhanush, very soon. The talented filmmaker's confirmation has left both the Dhanush fans and Tamil cinema audiences totally excited.
In a recent media interaction, Selvaraghavan confirmed that Pudhupettai 2 will start rolling immediately after he wraps up the works of his upcoming Dhanush starrer, Naane Varuven. It has also been confirmed that the highly anticipated project will go on floors before the duo's ambitious project Aayirathil Oruvan 2 aka AO2.
As reported earlier, Naane Varuven marks Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's reunion on the silver screen after a long break of almost a decade. The actor-director duo has earlier teamed up for several highly popular films in the past including Dhanush's debut film Thulluvadho Ilamai (which was partially directed by Selvaraghavan), Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (scripted by the filmmaker-writer), and Mayakkam Enna.
Naane Varuven, which is said to be a unique thriller, reportedly features Dhanush in a double role. The project will also mark the first collaboration of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan, as actors. Along with directing the project, the filmmaker is also playing a pivotal role in it. More details on his character are expected to be out very soon. The comedy thriller will also mark Dhanush and Selvaraghavan's reunion with the renowned musician Yuvan Shankar Raja.