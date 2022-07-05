Dhanush is joining hands with Arun Matheswaran, the director of Saani Kaayidham, for his upcoming project Captain Miller. The announcement video and poster of the film, which was released a couple of days back, had set the internet on fire. As per the reports, the Dhanush starrer is a period film.

According to the latest updates, Captain Miller is an action-adventure period film that is set in the 1930s and 40s. Dhanush, the leading man will be seen in three different looks in the Arun Matheswaran directorial, which will narrate 15 years of his character's life. In the announcement poster, the National award winner is seen in the look of a dacoit, with a covered face and rifle on his shoulder.