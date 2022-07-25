Actor Dhanush's upcoming film, his Telugu debut under the direction of Tholi Prema fame Venky Atluri, is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil in and around Hyderabad currently. Samyuktha Menon is the film's female lead opposite Dhanush. The movie is said to be an action entertainer, set in the period backdrop.
Dhanush's Next With Venky Atluri Is Titled Vaathi in Tamil & SIR in Telugu!
Going by the film's title poster that was revealed recently, Dhanush will be seen in the role of a common man, who works as a lecturer in College. His character will be seen as someone who stands up for the values in the educational system.
The film's principal photography began on January 7 in Hyderabad. Dhanush was also spotted at filming locations in and around Hyderabad. He was also seen visiting restaurants to taste the Hyderabadi Biryani and authentic Telangana cuisine.
Vaathi also stars P Sai Kumar, and Tanikella Bharani among others. GV Prakash Kumar, who recently won the national award for Soorarai Pottru, has been roped in as the film's music composer.
Naveen Nooli is on board the project as its editor and Yuvraj is its cinematographer. Vaathi/Sir is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.
