When he was asked about the highly anticipated project, the talented filmmaker confirmed that it is indeed happening. Vetrimaaran revealed that he is currently busy with the works of his two upcoming projects, Vaadivaasal and Viduthalai. The filmmaker revealed that he is teaming up with Dhanush for Vada Chennai 2, once both the films are wrapped up.

Dhanush is on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. The National award-winning actor is joining hands with acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the sequel of their much-loved outing Vada Chennai. During the audio launch of Dhanush's upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam, Vetrimaaran dropped a massive update on Vada Chennai 2.

Vetrimaaran's confirmation came out as a great relief for the Dhanush fans and Tamil cinema audiences, who were worried about the project getting pushed further. With the talented filmmaker's confirmation, the rumours regarding the actor-director duo putting Vada Chennai 2 on the back burner and teaming up for another project have also come to an end.

Earlier in an interview, director Vetrimaaran revealed that Vada Chennai 2 might go the OTT way and get released as a web series. According to the director, he is considering the possibility of making a series that will have 2 seasons, as there is enough content. It might not be possible to narrate the entire story in a single feature film. However, he has not revealed any other updates on the same, so far.

Coming to Dhanush's career, the talented actor will be next seen in the much-awaited romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam. The audio launch of the project, which is helmed by Mithran Jawahar, was held at a massive event held in Chennai recently. Anirudh Ravichander has composed songs and original score for the project, which features Dhanush in the titular role.