Director Arun Prabu Purushothaman Join Hands With Bala For Suriya’s Vanangaan!

The story of Vanangaan, produced by actor Suriya and directed by Bala, is going to be changed. Also joining this alliance is director Arun Prabu Purushothaman who is famous for his films Aruvi and Vaazh.

Actor Suriya, one of the leading actors of Tamil cinema, is currently very busy acting in the film Surya 42 directed by Siva. The crew is planning to fly to Sri Lanka for the second phase of the film. Most of the scenes will be shot in the jungles of Sri Lanka for almost 60 days.

Apart from this, actor Surya was also acting in the film Vanangaan directed by Bala. GV Prakash is composing the music for the film. Kirti Shetty's plays the female lead opposite Suriya. It was shot for almost 40 days in Kanyakumari and surrounding areas of Kerala a few months back. However, due to some changes in the story, the shooting was temporarily halted in between.

In that way, after consulting with the hero of the film, Suriya, director Bala is planning to completely change the story of the film and create a new story. And a a new information has now come out that director Arun Prabu Purushothaman is going to work with director Bala in the film. Director Arun Prabu Purushothaman made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the movie Aruvi starring Aditi Balan in 2017. Aruvi was well received by fans.

The shooting of the modified new story of Vanangaan is expected to start next year. Actor Surya's 2D Entertainment, which is producing the film, has not yet released any official information about it. There were reports that there was a disagreement between the director and the actor as there was no update on the film Vanangaan recently. People started saying that as the reason behind the project being shelved. But to make it clear that the rumor is not true, actor Suriya shared photos with director Bala and said that the shooting of the movie Vanangaan will go on as planned. Due to the success of Suriya-Bala collaboration films Pithamagan and Nandha, Vanangaan also has high expectations among the fans.