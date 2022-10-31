Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's Single Shot Non-Linear Film Iravin Nizhal To Be Streamed On Amazon Prime

Though Iravin Nizhal was released worldwide in movie theatres and got great reviews from the film critics and movie buffs, majority of general audience doesn't show interest to watch the film in theatres. But they were eagerly looking forward to watch the film in any OTT platform. Finally, Radhakrishnan Parthiban announced the information about the OTT platform and release date officially from his Twitter handle. Today (October 31, 2022) he twetted in his own style, "Good morning! Iravin Nizhal will be released in Amazon Prime today or tomorrow for sure! I'm curious to announce it and I know that you are ready to extend your support. Let's see! Thanks for showing interest!!!"

Director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's Iravin Nizhal, the first single shot non-linear feature film will be streaming on Amazon Prime soon. Though there are lot of films that were shot in single shot, none of them were shot in non-linear format. It is not that easy to do a single shot film completely in non-linear narration. It needs a terrific hard work from all the departments involved in the film making process. Especially, the production cost involved in creating the sets for various locations of the script in a same place will be too high. And the cinematographer should have an extra-ordinary skill and stamina to handle the camera for ninety minutes continuously without break.

Actors who have their screen presence continuously in more than one scene should be ready to run behind the camera without making any mistake in their performance, costumes and makeup. Imagine the level of dedication and efforts it demands from the assistant directors. Above all, the director played the lead role in the film as well. With the tremendous support from art director RK Vijay Murugan and Cinematographer Arthur A Wilson, director Radhakrishnan Parthiban managed to achieve the humongous dream. The Music legend AR Rahman composed the songs and background score for the film. Let's wait and watch the response for the amazing film from the Amazon Prime subscribers.