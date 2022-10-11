Director Vignesh Shivan To Attend The Seventh Writers And Artists International Film Festival At Pudukkottai

23 films from 11 countries will be screened in the festival for 5 days. The event starts on October 14, 2022 and ends on October 18, 2022. Koozhangal, the most important Tamil film which got selected for Oscars will be screened as the first film in the festival. Koozhangal film producer Vignesh Shivan and Director PS Vinoth Raj will take part in the event. Inauguration ceremony will be held at West Theatre Pudukkottai on October 14, 2022. Pudukkottai district collector Kavitha Ramu, Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association's chairman Madhukoor Ramalingam, vice president Rohini, district president Rasi Pannirselvan, program organaising committee president Krishna Varadarajan, writer Adhavan Deetchanya, actor Kaali Venkat, Bose Venkat and a lot more important administrative leaders will take part in the grand ceremony.

"Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association is active in the field of arts and literature for more than 45 years. This is our 7th Interntional film festival. We have conducted film festivals in Chennai, Pattukkottai, Kambam, Puducherry, Tiruppur and Tiruvannamalai so far. And this time we are conducting the prestigious film festival event for the first time in Pudukkottai. Movie buffs across the globe already booked their tickets online." says Stalin Saravanan, the District Secretary of Tamilnadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association.

The event organizers chose Pudukkottai this time for the district's tremendous contribution towards arts and cinema. A lot of talented actors and technicians from Pudukkottai proved their excellence in cinema. Creating more interest and awareness about world films to the local people is the key idea of the organizers. It will be a great opportunity for all film aspirants. They will have a proper discussion session and a lot of learning from leading Tamil film directors and technicians every day. Directors Pandiraj, Bramma and legendary editor Lenin will take part in the discussion session on consecutive days.