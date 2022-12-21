‘Don’t Watch Bigg Boss!’ – Shocking Statement By Janany In Her First Live Video After Elimination!

Janany was evicted in the 10th week of Bigg Boss Season 6 Tamil. 70 days have passed since the start of Bigg Boss Season 6 on Vijay TV. In the beginning of this program 21 contestants participated namely GP Muthu, Azeem, Asal, Robert, Ram Ramasamy, ADK, Janany, Amudhavanan, VJ Maheshwari, VJ Kathiravan, Ayesha, Dhanalakshmi, Rakchitha, Manikandan, Methi Oli Santhi, Vikraman, Quincy, Nivasini and Shivin Ganesan.

Also, so far GP Muthu, Meti oli Shanthi, Asal Kolar, Sherin, Maheshwari, Nivashini, Robert, Quincy, Ram, Ayesha and Janany got evicted from the Bigg Boss house. From 21 contestants, only 10 contestants are currently playing inside the Bigg Boss house. Last week's nominations featured Rakchitha, Manikandan, Azeem, Vikraman, ADK and Janany.

While it was expected that Janany, ADK and Manikandan would have a chance to leave, there were reports that ADK left last week. But Janani left yesterday's show unexpectedly. Coming from Sri Lanka, she is compared with Loslia of previous season.

In the beginning, she had good support from the youth. As days goes, she couldn't really focus on the game. Apart from that, she played groupism along with Amudhavanan. It was the main reason for her eviction. After leaving Bigg Boss, Janany had put up a first post from her official Instagram Page.

It says "Thank you everyone who accepted me as I am within the BB house...!! With your votes you all encouraged me a in a big way... I am sorry If I couldn't fullfill your expectations within these days...Will make you all happy in all possible ways as I can from this moment..! Thank you sooo much ..!"

In such a situation, Janany was talking to fans in a live video after being evicted from the Bigg Boss show. Then they said that they don't like watching the show without her. Janany immediately said that "If you couldn't watch THE Bigg Boss show without me, then don't watch. Leave it. After coming out, I'm very proud that all my fans and public were so comforting to me."

Even though she got evicted, Janani steals the hearts of many viewers. She had many good features such as beautiful looks, very young competitor, charming Tamil and a child's body language. But a person's beauty is not just about the appearance. Beauty should be inside too. When people noticed her negative qualities like cursing, using rude words, getting angry, crying and fighting, they started to get irritated slowly.

People like Janani are the exact form of the typical heroine character of the Tamil movie Santhosh Subramaniam. Imagining themselves as children even after growing up, expecting others to treat them as children, and always depending on someone have dimmed their appeal. It has made the audience to evict Janani out of the Bigg Boss House. But after watching her short film, the fans minds went a little lighter and moved. Even Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan acknowledged it in the show.