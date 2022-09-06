Dushara Vijayan: All You Need To Know About The Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Actress

"If you're talented, cinema will definitely respect you," says Dushara Vijayan, the most talented Tamil actress who is Kaniyapuram, Dindigul. The seed for acting was sowed when she was in school and during a cultural show she liked the spotlight on her. After schooling, she chose engineering but couldn't continue it due to her passion for acting. Dushara's Mom was her moral support. She allowed Dushara to join the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Chennai. That important decision to shift from Coimbatore to Chennai made her achieve what she wants in her career. She became a fashion designer and got into modelling as well, after which she started acting in short films and advertisements. Her short film Angelina speaks about the dark side of modelling including the so-called adjustments and harassment.

Dushara says "In modelling, looking good take the front seat. But in Cinema, talent take the front seat." She won the prestigious titles Miss Face of Chennai 2017, Miss Tamil Nadu 2018 & Miss South India 2018. On her title winning speech of Miss South India 2018 she said, "I'm sure a small town girl like me coming from a very conservative family, it is really not that easy to flown my beauty in front of you tonight. It is just because of my confidence and my mom's support I broke all the stereotypes and I'm here tonight. Trust me, your faith can change your destiny." Even after having a successful career in modelling, she faced a lot of rejections in film industry. She says "When I face a rejection or a humiliation I won't let anything affect me. I always believed in my thougths." She managed to make her debut in Tamil feature film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari directed by Chandru KR in 2019, followed by Anbulla Ghilli directed by Srinath Ramalingam in which she played a dog lover.

One fine day Dushara got a call from a casting director. He said that film director Mr. Pa. Ranjith saw her pictures and thought she may be perfect for a role in his next film. He asked her to come to Mr. Pa. Ranjith's office the next day morning around 10 AM. Dushara doesn't take it on a serious note. She thought it was a prank by her friends. But to her surprise it was real. She realized her mistake and met the director. Then came the opportunity to play the bold Mariamma in Sarpatta Parambarai directed by Pa Ranjith. But Sarpatta Parambarai was released in 2021 and Anbulla Ghilli in 2022. And finally, after the success of Sarpatta Parambarai she got the role she was waiting for in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu directed by Pa. Ranjith again. Mariamma and Rene are poles apart. Switching into Rene immediately after Mariamma is a big task for a newcomer. Both the characters need to open up in their own way. The beauty here is Dushara did both exceptionally well and it worked brilliantly on screen.

She does a lot of homework and workshops to get into the skin of her characters. She learns a lot and tries to improve her performance consistently from one movie to the next. When Dushara got the golden opportunity to work in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, she shared that she went and asked director Pa Ranjith why he choose her again for the role of Rene. Ranjith with a smile on his face immediately said that it happened just because of Mariamma. She is an actor who looks for versatile characters and doesn't settle for monotonous characters. Dushara says that she creates a unique mannerism for all her characters. She believes that even a small eyebrow movement or a lip movement will make a huge difference in her performance. She frames those ideas while reading her scripts and gets the opinion of her directors whether it will be perfect for the given character or needs improvement. Fortunately, she has worked with filmmakers who give her the freedom to improve her characters effectively.

Sarpatta Parambarai and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu made her a Star in the industry. In both the films, her character graph was very strong. She thanked director Pa Ranjith from the bottom of her heart for making her what she is today. Her next release will be Aneethi directed by Vasantha Balan. She said in a recent interview that she would love to do biopics where she could learn a lot about the craft. She added that she had this love for cinema always and it will won't change at all. She want to prove herself as a performer. With her interesting filmography and great clarity in thoughts, she will definitely reach great heights.

