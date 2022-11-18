'Elegant Film Made With Social Concern' - Says Chief Minister MK Stalin About Udhayanidhi's Kalaga Thalaivan!

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated his son Udhayanidhi Stalin's movie Kalaga Thalaivan. Produced by Red Giant Movies, Udhayanidhi Stalin's film Kalaga Thalaivan is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film will release worldwide today (November 18, 2022).

In this situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin watched the movie Kalaga Thalaivan along with the film crew in a private theater yesterday (November 17, 2022). After watching the film, MK Stalin congratulated the director Magizh Thirumeni and the crew for creating an elegant work with social concern.

This movie is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. He has directed films such as Thadam, Meaghamann, and Thadiyara Thaaka. His film Thadam, starring Arun Vijay, received critical acclaim for its diverse storyline. Arun Vijay also acted in the film Thadiyara Thaaka which was also a brilliant film.

Most of director Magizh Thirumeni's films are action thriller genre films. Niti Aggarwal, who made her debut in Silambarasan's Easwaran, has played the female lead in Kalaga Thalaivan. Produced and released by Udayanidhi Stalin, this film has created huge expectations among the fans. Along with political work, Udhayanidhi is also involved in the production and release of Tamil films. His film Nenjuku Neethi released this year and received critical acclaim.

Udayanidhi Stalin's next release will be Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj, who directed hit movies like Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan. Produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, the film stars Udhayanidhi Stalin, Keerthy Suresh, Fahad Faazil, Vadivelu in lead roles. Music and background score for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Cinematography is done by Theni Easwar.

Actor Vadivelu plays an MLA and Udhayanidhi Stalin plays his son in this political film. Fahad Faasil plays the villain and the film is said to revolve around the life of politicians. The shooting of Maamannan was completed on September 18, 2022. As director Mysskin was seen on the sets, film sources speculated that he might have played a cameo role. It is said that the film crew is planning to release the film on April 14, 2023. Official information about the release date of the film will be out soon.