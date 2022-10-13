Exclusive! Advocate To Actress – Pettaikaali Actress Thendral Raghunathan Opens Up About Her Upcoming Projects

Pettaikaali is the first Tamil web-series based on Jallikattu. It is directed by La Rajkumar, who earlier directed the Tamil movie Annanukku Jey and also worked as an assistant director with the Ace director Vetrimaaran. The series is bankrolled by director Vetrimaaran's Grass Root Film Company and Aha Tamil. It will be released in Aha OTT platform on October 21, 2022. The trailer, teaser and posters have created huge expectation among the audience already. Actress Thendral Raghunathan played a promising role in Pettaikaali web series. The advocate turned actress gave some exclusive information about her journey in cinema and her upcoming projects as an actress.

Thendral Raghunathan said that she always love to live in a fantasy world, where she can enjoy being a completely different character. Her native is Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The actress said that during her 9th standard in school, she realized that she wanted to become an actress. But her family didn't allow even to try in film industry. Later she completed her graduation in law and practiced as an advocate for three years. Slowly Thendral started feeling a sense of emptiness and on a fine day, she decided to pursue her dream to become an actress. Hence she quit her advocate practice immediately without any second thought and was looking out for opportunities in movies for more than a year. But unfortunately she didn't get any prominent roles.

Since she is the first person in her entire family to enter into the world of cinema, she had no idea about how the film industry works. She just randomly approached some production companies and told them her interest to become an actress. Later she made a portfolio and circulated her pictures. In 2018, an opportunity came up her way after noticing her performance in an audition for Thamizh Padam 2 and that was Thendral Raghunathan's first movie but her character in the film doesn't had a proper screen space. She didn't have the clarity to choose prominent characters then. Later she realized and started looking out for prominent characters. Slowly she started networking, improved her knowledge about cinema and equipped herself as an actress. Finally, now she's here with the satisfaction of doing a wonderful character in the prestigious Pettaikaali web-series.

She revealed that her character in Pettaikaali will carry an essence of revenge throughout the series. She shared screen space with actors Vela Ramamoorthy, Bala Hasan and few other new talented actors in the web series. Along with her, leading actors Kalaiyarasan, Antony, Sheela Rajkumar, Lovely, and a lot of talented actors also played vital roles in it. Thendral said that she fell in love when she came to know about her character in the series and got excited day by day to work in the sets of director La Rajkumar and team. Her favourite actor Kishore also did a key role in Pettaikaali. As the shooting is still in progress, she is eagerly looking forward to share screen space with him. She further said that this most important web-series will introduce some unique faces and extraordinary talents to Tamil film industry.

Thendral Raghunathan played important roles in Jayam Ravi's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana directed by Ahmed and director Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai. She already completed her portions in director Prabhu Solomon's Sembi and now she is also doing a strong character in Soppana Sundari directed by Prabhu Charles featuring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. Coming back to Pettaikaali, the trailer is just mind-blowing with perfectly portraying the nativity of the ancient Tamil sport Jallikattu. The background music score by Santhosh Narayanan along with voice over is creating instant goosebumps. It takes you directly to the battle field where the most furious sport is happening. Vela Ramamoorthy's body language and dialogue delivery stands tall all over the trailer. Antony and Kalaiyarasan looks terrific in this series and Velraj again proved it with his brilliant Cinematography. Let's wish Thendral Raghunathan and the entire Pettaikaali team a roaring success!

Click here to watch Pettaikaali trailer