Filmfare South Awards 2022: Sarpatta Parambarai Team Wins Three Filmfare Awards

Sarpatta Parambarai is directed by Pa Ranjith, who is known for his honest and unapologetic portrayal of characters. He makes it a point to discuss the politics in any group or any society that the film is based upon.

Sarpatta Parambarai team won a total of three awards at the Filmfare South Awards 2022. Arya won Best Actor (Critics' Choice), Pasupathy won Best Supporting Actor, and Arivu won Best Lyricist for for the song 'Neeye Oli'.

The film is about a boxing enthusiast Kabilan, played by Arya, who grew up admiring boxer Rangan, played by Pasupathy. Rangan becomes a coach and runs an academy of sorts to train boxers that belong to his boxing clan. Kabilan stays at a distance and observes his idol. He trains himself in boxing, taking lessons from the games of Rangan.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kabilan ends up sparring with an important clan member, and Rangan is impressed by his game. He believes that Kabilan, if trained properly, could do wonders in the ring. The story moves on to explain how clan politics ends up against Kabilan, and whether he rises above the ploys and betrayals to pursue his dream.

Arya's portrayal of a devoted student and an agitated and proud clan member resonated well with the audience and the film managed to evoke the right emotions throughout. His equation with his wife, Mariammal, played by Dushara Vijayan was also much spoken about. There was a wave of appreciation going around for Mariammal as an ideal partner material.

The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who worked with Ranjith on all of his films until Sarpattara Parambarai. The film stars Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, John Vijay, and Kalaiyarasan, among others.