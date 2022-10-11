Suriya won the award for Best Actor in a leading role male. His Jai Bhim costar Lijomol Jose, won the award for Best Actor in a leading role female. Jai Bhim won the award for Best Film. Sudha Kongara won the award for Best Director for Soorarai Pottru. His Soorarai Pottru costars Pasupathy and Urvashi won the awards for Best Actor in a supporting role, male and female respectively. GV Prakash Kumar won the award for Best Music Album for Soorarai Pottru. Christin Jos and Govind Vasantha won the award for Best Playback Singer Male for Soorarai Pottru. Dhee won the award for Best Playback Singer Female for the song Kaatu Payale, from Soorarai Pottru. Niketh Bommireddy won the award for Best Cinematography for Soorarai Pottru.

Filmfare South Awards 2022 showered Suriya with much love and validation for his fantastic work in the films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.

Phew, that's quite a lot of awards for two films starring the same lead actor released in the same year. It should be noted that the crew of Soorarai Pottru overall won five national awards this year.

Suriya spoke about Jai Bhim as follows. The following text is a transcribed version.

'Thank you for owning this film. You have made this your film. Thanks a lot for that. In fact, we had a little fear about releasing the film for Diwali. We had our little calculations and wondered how the film would do. But right from the release, we were happy about the celebrations and acceptance, especially from youngsters. We were overwhelmed by the feedback we received. And we are glad this was not seen as a Tamil film. Nationally, everywhere we went we were welcomed with love. Thanks for not restricting the film to a region based on language barriers. People have gotten over my previous films, and everyone is talking about Jai Bhim now. So, thank you for owning this film and making it yours. This could not have happened without this team; without my director, dear, dear Gnanavel.'