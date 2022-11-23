Former Bigg Boss Contestants Amir And Pavni Celebrate Their Anniversary

Former Bigg Boss contestants Amir and Pavni are now a celebrity couple, ever since Pavni accepted Amir's love.

The couple first met inside the Bigg Boss house, last season. Pavni was one of the contestants to enter the house on the first day, while Amir was a wild card contestant.

Amir had expressed her love interest to Pavni while being in the show. Though Pavni never reciprocated him,

she claimed Amir to be her closest friend.

Post the BB show, the couple participated in BB jodigal, a dance show. During the show, Amir was very vocal about his emotions towards Pavni, but Pavni had said she needed time as she doesn't want to get involved in any relationship then. She further said, her parents and sisters are very happy with Amir and have already accepted him as a family.