From Fancy Pre-Wedding Party To Traditional Sindhi Wedding: All Viral Photos From Hansika’s Marriage

The moment South star Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with her long-term boyfriend and business partner Sohail Kathuriya, fans have been waiting to see the Okay Okay star as a bride. Even her engagement announcement came with a set of dreamy images from Paris and they took the internet by storm. And the actor recently shared glimpses from her bachelorette party and took her fans into a frenzy.

Now that the couple has exchanged their vows and tied the knot, the internet is full of photos from the wedding ceremony. And not just the wedding, photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies also made the rounds on Saturday. So, to wrap everything up, here are all the viral photos from the two-day ceremony so you don’t miss out on anything.

Hansika had a Mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Photos from the celebration surfaced online, where the actor was seen in a red Kurti with shell embellishments. Styled in boho theme, the Kurti had heavy shell works.

Later on the same day, Hansika and Sohail hosted a party to their family and friends. They both appeared in all-white attires. While Hansika wore a furry white dress with a sequined top, Sohail was seen dapper in a white tuxedo.

On Saturday evening, a Sufi party was hosted by the couple. For the ceremony, Hansika was seen in a golden lehenga with mirror works. The Arabic-themed costume looked elegant and graceful when Hansika and her then-would-be danced during the ceremony. Sohail wore a matching golden Sherwani.

The same night, a Sangeet ceremony was hosted by the couple. For the grand affair, Hansika was seen in a blush pink legangha, while Sohail was seen in black Kurta and Nehru jacket.

For their Haldi ceremony on Sunday morning, Hansika and Sohail opted for a matching floral outfit. Their white outfits had bright yellow, green, and pink floral prints. Hansika opted for floral jewelry in white and yellow colors.

The wedding ceremony happened on Sunday night, and the couple aced their looks on their big day. While Hansika looks radiant in a bright red lehenga and sheer veil, Sohail opted for ivory sherwani with golden embellishments.