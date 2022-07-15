Gargi is an engaging family drama in a thriller format loosely based on a few real-life incidents. The movie, written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran is receiving applause for the story and narration, coupled with terrific performances from the film's protagonist Sai Pallavi and actor Kaali Venkat. Gargi hit the screens in Tamil and Telugu on July 15.
Gargi is a school Teacher from a middle-class family. On an unfateful night, their family's life turns upside down following the arrest of Gargi's father as an accused in a gruesome incident that took place in their neighborhood. How Gargi handles the situations that follow and stand up to fight for justice is all about the film's premise.
The film's unit had organized a premiere for the movie critics a day before the theatrical release. Gargi is being lauded after the premiere with many opining that it is Sai Pallavi's career's best performance and the movie is an engaging courtroom drama that might win national awards.
Check out some of the tweets of moviegoers who have watched the film and shared their opinion on the film.
Govind Vasantha scored the film's soundtrack. Shafique Mohamed Ali edited the film and Sraiyanti and Premkrishna Akkatu worked as Gargi's cinematographers.
Actor Suriya presented Gargi in Tamil under his 2D Entertainment banner and Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam co-star, Rana Daggubati presented the film in Telugu under his Suresh Productions banner. The movie is a production venture of Blacky, Genie & My Left Foot Production banner.
