Gatta Kusthi Twitter Review: Director Chella Ayyavu Gets Emotional!

Gatta Kusthi movie that got released today, got very good response from the audience. The film starring Vishnu Vishal is a surprise commercial package, fun-filled with comedy family entertainer. Vishnu Vishal, Karunas and Kaali venkat performances are too good and most of the scenes are hilarious. But actress Aishwarya Lekshmi steals the complete show. It comes out as a film with lot of laughing moments for the audience.

Here are some of the twitter reviews about Gatta Kusthi movie from audience across the globe:

Actor Vishnu Vishal is one of the most important emerging stars of Tamil film industry. Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, Indru Netru Naalai, Mundasupatti and Ratchasan are some of his successful films that grabbed everyone's attention. His bilingual film Gatta Kusthi is released worldwide today (December 2, 2022) in Tamil and Telugu. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the film.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is co-produced by Vishnu Vishal under Vishnu Vishal Studios and Ravi Teja under RT Team Works.

Justin Prabhakaran is roped in to compose the music and background score. Cinematography is done by Richard M Nathan. Prasanna GK has edited the film. The film is released by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

Gatta Kusthi director Chella Ayyavu shared an emotional post from his official twitter handle today. It reads, "My four-year journey of Gata Kusthi ends today. Now this is the movie for you. At this moment I would like to thank my producers, technicians and all the actors and actresses. I am also thankful to Red Giant Movies who are releasing the film. Hoping to entertain audience from all centers."

Meyaadha Maan, Aadai film and Gulu Gulu director Rathna Kumar say, "Gatta Kusthi is Hilarious. Aishwarya Lekshmi's ROFL max Marana mass Transformation going to be the talk of the town. All center will go Gaga for this. Respect Vishnu Vishal bro for accepting this role. Congrats director Chella Ayyavu, editor Prasanna & team."

On the other hand, it has been reported that Vishnu Vishal will once again team up with his favorite director Ram Kumar. Vishnu Vishal's 2014 movie Mundasupatti was well received by the fans. Directed by Ram Kumar, this film was made in a very different concept in the comedy genre. Following this, the same alliance delivered another blockbuster hit Ratsasan.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal will also be seen in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam. The shooting of the film is said to begin soon and is produced by Lyca, with music composed by AR Rahman. Above all, Superstar Rajinikanth is making a special appearance in this film. Let's wish Vishnu Vishal a great comeback with Gatta Kusthi!