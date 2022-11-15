Gautham Vasudev Menon Talks About His Family; 'My Sister's Son Doesn't Call Me Uncle. He Just Calls Me Gautham
Many films directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, including Minnale, Kaakha Kaakha, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Vaaranam Aayiram and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa are still fresh even today. When it comes to GVM films, the love scenes will have a unique fanbase.
Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon has acted in many movies including blockbusters Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Sita Ramam. The recently released film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part:1, which was directed by him crossed fifty days and became a huge hit. In this situation, director Gautham Vasudev Menon has given an exclusive interview to a media portal. In this interview, he talked about many things about his college love, the romantic characters in his films, and his police characters.
Similarly, Gautham Vasudev Menon, who mentioned that he listens to Ilaiyaraaja songs a lot during his travels, said that the song 'Nee Paartha Paarvaiku Oru Nandri' from Hey Ram is one of his favorites. Gautham also said that many such songs helped him a lot in writing the script. Apart from this, he also shared some interesting information about his family. Recently Gautham's son Arya Yohan Menon played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. Speaking about this, Gautham said, "He is a very dedicated person. A lot of training and a lot of hard work is behind it."
"I feel that I am with my children the same way my father was with me. I must say that he was like a friend. There was no strict environment in our house. We had a position where we could do whatever we wanted. But at the same time we were bound by it. My mother was also an economics teacher in school. When you see her, she seems to be strict. But she is also very friendly. I am the same with my children. Even my sister's son doesn't call me uncle, he just calls me Gautham. And I love it more," said Gautham Vasudev Menon.
- ‘Please Don’t Ask For Updates About My Film During Its Making Process’ - Silambarasan TR Requests His Fans
- Legendary Music Composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja To Perform At The Grand Viduthalai Movie Audio Launch Event!
- Exclusive! Director Sasi Opens Up About His Nooru Kodi Vaanavil and The Impact Of World Cinema In His Films
- Silambarasan TR Shares Compilation Video Of His Fans Celebrating Mallipoo Song From Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 5 Box Office Collection: Simbu's Gangster Drama Manages To Survive!
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Worldwide Collection: Simbu's Film Earns Rs 50 Crore In Four Days!
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 4 Box Office Collection: STR-GVM's Musical Drama Holds Strong!
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 3 Box Office Collection: Simbu's Gangster Drama By Gautham Menon Is A Hit!
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Day 2 Box Office Collection: Simbu-Gautham's Musical Drama Picks Up Pace!
- Vendhu Thanindadhu Kaadu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About Simbu's Latest Film!
- Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu First Review: Simbu-Gautham's Musical Drama Is Receiving Rave Reviews!