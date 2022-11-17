Gemini Ganesan's 102nd Birth Anniversary: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About The 'Kadhal Mannan'

He always shared a good rapport with his industry colleagues and never shied away from sharing screen space with the younger generation.

This legendary actor was considered as an amazing actor who could play subtle romantic roles during the 60's, 70's to perfection. While MGR chose to do angry young man roles, Sivaji Ganesan went on to do roles that challenged his acting expertise. Gemini Ganesan was obviously the much sought-after actor for the roles of romantic, pious, soft-spoken, good-looking, grief-stricken and middle-class young man roles.

'Kadhal Mannan' Gemini Ganesan would be celebrating his 102nd birthday today, had he lived amongst us.

Though he had faced negative comments for his personal life, he never denied it, rather he accepted his flaws and was a loving father.

Let us see some interesting facts about Gemini Ganesan:

1) Born as Ramasamy Ganesan in Pudukottai, he was the nephew of philanthropist Muthulaxmi Reddy.

Advertisement

2) Before joining the Gemini circuit, he was a lecturer at the Madras Christian College. During those days, he was one of the very few actors who completed graduation.

3) Ganesan was well-versed in many languages. He was interested in sports and encouraged his children and grandchildren to take up any sport as a passion.

4) He loved to practice Yoga regularly.

5) He never encouraged fan clubs. He also rejected offers to enter politics.

6) When big screen actors were reluctant to appear on the small screen, Gemini Ganesan joined Kutti Padmini and acted in many soap operas.

7) Gemini Ganesan always insisted on women empowerment. He encouraged his daughters to choose their career paths. Three of his daughters namely Revathi, Kamala Selvaraj and Jayalakshmi are renowned doctors. One other daughter, Narayani is a journalist. And Rekha chose to become an actress in Bollywood.

8) Known for his witty nature, Gemini Ganesan's role in Kamal Haasan's Avvai Shanmughi and Karthik's Mettukudi still remains people's favourite.

9) He has donned the director's hat for a movie called Idhaya Malar.

10) His movies have been one of the firsts- the first Tamil movie to be shot in Kashmir, the first Tamil movie to get released in Poland and he was also the first one to share the screen with legendary actor Kamal Haasan.