Gold Promotions: Alphonse Puthren & Team Decide Less Is More

Premam fame Alphonse Puthren is ready for his next release Gold. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The team released a small announcement video, and a few posters since the time it was announced. However, the team has not mentioned a trailer or song release yet.

Gold is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 2, and people were hoping a trailer announcement would drop anytime soon. However, the buzz is that the team might go for a straight release without a trailer. The cast and crew aren't promoting the film actively, and apart from minor social media interactions, and some posters, there is no promotion being done for the film.

Gold is believed to be about a car that a guy buys and his relationship with a girl that he is almost about to marry.

The film's music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, and the cinematography is done by Anend C Chandran, and Viswajit Odukkathil. Alphonse Puthren edits his films himself. Gold has an ensemble cast that includes Deepti Sati, Ajmal Ameer, Krishan Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban Vinod, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Matthew, and many more.

Alphonse Puthren has only made two films in his career so far. The first one was Neram, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film starring Nivin Pauly, Nazriya, and Krishna Sankar among others. The film talked about time, or destiny could work so dramatically against you or for you, depending on circumstances.

His cult hit, Premam, was about the romantic encounters of a guy from his school days to the day he finally meets 'the one.' The film spans three different relationships and around 15 years of his life. The male lead's transformation from a meek teenager to a mature adult was very well captured in the film.

Expectations are phenomenal for Gold, considering the director's track record and his filmmaking. The kind of actors that Prithiviraj and Nayanthara are, amplifies that expectation. Alphonse Puthren shouldn't have any trouble bringing the crowd to the theaters even if he decides not to release a trailer.