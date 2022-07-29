Gulu Gulu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Comedian-turned-hero Santhanam's latest road adventure comedy drama Gulu Gulu hit the screens on this Friday (July 29) all over the world. The movie is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies across all parts of Tamil Nadu. The movie is directed by Rathna Kumar, who earlier directed Meyaadha Maan and Aadai. Santhosh Narayanan composed the film's soundtrack.

Gulu Gulu realeased amid decent expectations and has been receiving positive response from the audience who watched the film at the theatres. The story, narration and performances, especially Santhanam's are receiving applause.

Within a few hours after the film's theatrical release, the original quality pirated print of the movie surfaced on several websites which have been displaying the content. The illegal pirated material is being available for downloading and viewing across several platforms. Any efforts to contain such practices have proved futile.

Gulu Gulu is produced by S Raj Narayanan under Circle Box Entertainment banner. The film also stars Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dhenna, Mahanadi Shankar and a few others in other prominent roles. Vijay Kartik Kannan and Philomin Raj have worked as the film's cinematographer and editor respectively.