Hansika Motwani Flashes Her Vibrant Smile As She Poses With Sohail During Mehendi Ceremony

In the photos from the mehendi ceremony, Hansika can be seen in a bright red boho kurti, while Sohail can be seen in an ivory kurta. On the other hand, the celebrations from the sufi night shows Hansika in a golden lehenga, and Sohail complimented her in a similar coloured sherwani.

The internet is full of photos and videos of Hansika Motwani and her soon-to-be husband Sohail Kathuria. And no amount of such photos and videos is too much! We all love a little (a lot to be honest) sneak peek and glimpses into celebrity weddings. The latest update about their wedding is the photos from their mehendi and sufi night.

The celebrity couple will tie the knot on the evening of November 4 (Sunday) and on the same day morning, the haldi ceremony will happen. The couple has kept their wedding completely private with only friends and family in attendance. The wedding will happen in Jaipur's Mundota Fort with her close family and friends in attendance. As far as her wedding outfit is concerned, it is reported that the bride-to-be has opted for traditional wear and she will be seen in a red, golden, and pink outfit.

Advertisement

She has reportedly planned her wedding outfit in such a way that it will not restrict her movement too much. As per the reports, the wedding outfit will be elegant, detailed and yet minimalistic. Let us wait and see what she wears tomorrow.

Meanwhile, just like the recently married celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, Hansika and Sohail have also sold the streaming rights of their wedding ceremonies to an OTT platform. While it is not confirmed yet, we also don't know yet as to who bagged the streaming rights.

Sohail proposed to Hansika when they were on a trip to Paris. Earlier last month, the Aranmanai star took to her Instagram space and shared photos from the engagement while announcing to her Insta fam that she said yes. She also recently shared photos and videos from her bachelorette party where she was seen in beautiful outfits with her brides mates. We wish the couple all the best!