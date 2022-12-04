Bride To Be Hansika Motwani Looks Like A Dream In White Sharara For Her Haldi; PIC
Hansika Motwani is all over the news these days. After all, she is set to the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Kathuriya tonight. To note, the couple has been dating each other for a while and after keeping the relationship under the wraps, they made it official with a grand proposal in Paris. And now, Hansika and Sohael are having a grand wedding celebration in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The celebrations are going on full swing. After a grand music night, pre-wedding party and mehendi ceremony, Hansika's haldi ceremony pics have surfaced online.
Actress Sriya Reddy, who has been attending Hansika's wedding in Jaipur gave a glimpse of the haldi decor and the decorations. The venue has been decorated in yellow and white and also had big sunflowers as the backdrop for pics. Talking about the bride to be, Hansika looked like a dream as she wore a white sharara with a yellow floral print for the haldi ceremony which was paired with yellow and white jewellery. Hansika had kept her tresses open and tucked them with floral accessories. On the other hand, Sohael complemented his ladylove well in a white kurta with a matching print. Besides, Hansika's brother also wore a white kurta paired with a jacket with a yellow floral print.
Check out Hansika Motwani's Haldi Pics:
To recall, Hansika and Sohael's wedding festivities had begun with a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai last month followed by a grand bachelorette trip for the bride to be with her girl gang. Sohael and Hansika recently had an extravagant sufi night wherein they had opted for a traditional outfits. On the other hand, Sohael was seen getting down on his knees for Hansika as they exchanged the rings on their sangeet night. As the couple will be having a traditional wedding in Jaipur today it is expected to be attended by the industry's big shots.
- Hansika Motwani Flashes Her Vibrant Smile As She Poses With Sohail During Mehendi Ceremony
- Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuriya Dancing In Pre-Wedding Ceremony Steals Fans’ Hearts
- Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: Date, Venue, Photos, Outfit, Guests; Everything To Know
- Hansika Motwani Wears An Elegant Tie-Dye Sharara For Her Mehndi Ceremony, And We Can't Stop Gushing
- Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria's Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With Mata Ki Chowki; See Gorgeous Pics
- Hansika's Jaipur Wedding To Beau Sohail Kathuria To Be Streamed On Disney+ Hotstar? Deets Here!
- Throwback: When Hansika Motwani Was Alleged To Have Taken Growth Hormone Injections
- Did You Know Hansika Motwani Was A Guest At Her Now Fiance Sohail Kathuria's First Wedding?
- Who Is Sohail Kathuria? Hansika Motwani's Fiance Whom She Is Set To Get Hitched To
- Hansika Motwani Gets Engaged To Beau Sohail Kathuria In Paris, Shares Pics From Her Dreamy Proposal
- Hansika Motwani To Marry Best Friend & Business Partner Sohail Kathuria In December, See The Festivities List
- Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot Later This Year At A Fort In Jaipur; Preparations Are Rife?