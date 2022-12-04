Bride To Be Hansika Motwani Looks Like A Dream In White Sharara For Her Haldi; PIC

Hansika Motwani is all over the news these days. After all, she is set to the knot with her businessman beau Sohael Kathuriya tonight. To note, the couple has been dating each other for a while and after keeping the relationship under the wraps, they made it official with a grand proposal in Paris. And now, Hansika and Sohael are having a grand wedding celebration in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The celebrations are going on full swing. After a grand music night, pre-wedding party and mehendi ceremony, Hansika's haldi ceremony pics have surfaced online.

Actress Sriya Reddy, who has been attending Hansika's wedding in Jaipur gave a glimpse of the haldi decor and the decorations. The venue has been decorated in yellow and white and also had big sunflowers as the backdrop for pics. Talking about the bride to be, Hansika looked like a dream as she wore a white sharara with a yellow floral print for the haldi ceremony which was paired with yellow and white jewellery. Hansika had kept her tresses open and tucked them with floral accessories. On the other hand, Sohael complemented his ladylove well in a white kurta with a matching print. Besides, Hansika's brother also wore a white kurta paired with a jacket with a yellow floral print.

Advertisement

Check out Hansika Motwani's Haldi Pics:

To recall, Hansika and Sohael's wedding festivities had begun with a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai last month followed by a grand bachelorette trip for the bride to be with her girl gang. Sohael and Hansika recently had an extravagant sufi night wherein they had opted for a traditional outfits. On the other hand, Sohael was seen getting down on his knees for Hansika as they exchanged the rings on their sangeet night. As the couple will be having a traditional wedding in Jaipur today it is expected to be attended by the industry's big shots.