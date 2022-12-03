Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya Wedding: Date, Venue, Photos, Outfit, Guests; Everything To Know

Last week, Hansika started her wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki. According to reports, though the wedding will happen in Jaipur, she wanted to start the journey of her marriage in Mumbai, which is why the Mata ki Chowki was organized in the suburbs of Mumbai.

Actor Hansika Motwani's fans are all excited as she is set to tie the knot soon. Ever since she announced her engagement to boyfriend and business partner Sohail Kathuria, it made her fans extremely happy. In case you are wondering where to find more details about the wedding ceremony, you have come to the right place. Here is everything to know about the wedding from date, venue, food, guests, and more.

According to reports, she will get married on the evening of December 4 and a Haldi ceremony will happen on the same day morning. The wedding is expected to take place in Jaipur's Mundota Fort with her close family and friends in attendance. As far as her wedding outfit is concerned, it is reported that the bride-to-be has opted for traditional wear and she will be seen in a red, golden, and pink outfit.

Reportedly, she does not want anything over the top during her wedding as it may restrict her participation in the wedding. Even in the photos and videos that surfaced online from her Mehandi ceremony, Hansika was seen in an elegant and simple outfit.

The couple does not have an elaborate guest list. And only their close friends and family members are expected to be present at the wedding. Since they are partners in business too, we can expect that their friends and other business partners will also be present during the wedding. There are no information about the celebrities who would attend the wedding.

She also shared a video recently which gave us a glimpse into her fun bachelorette party. Hansika said yes to Sohail when he popped the question during their trip to Paris. Hansika shared photos from when the proposal happened in front of the Eifel Tower and announced her wedding. We wish the couple a very happy married life.