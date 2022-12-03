Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuriya Dancing In Pre-Wedding Ceremony Steals Fans’ Hearts

In a latest video, Hansika and her soon-to-be husband Sohail are seen gracefully shaking a leg with their family. In the video, the couple can be seen in matching white outfits. While Hansika is seen in a furry white dress with glitzy embellishments in the top, Sohail looks dapper in a white tuxedo. They took their styling a notch higher by wearing uber-cool sunglasses and striking poses near a vintage car.

When Tamil star Hansika Motwani announced her engagement with Sohail Kathuriya back in November, it made her fans extremely happy. And now, she is set to tie the knot with him on Sunday. Ahead of the wedding, several elaborate ceremonies are conducted by the family and friends of the couple. Accordingly, photos and videos have been surfacing online since morning.

Sohail Kathuria, a Mumbai-based businessman proposed to the Okay Okay actor in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris last month. She announced her engagement with Sohail by sharing pictures from the dreamy moment on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Now and forever." Ever since, fans have been waiting to know more updates about the wedding.

According to reports, she will get married on the evening of December 4 and a Haldi ceremony will happen on the same day morning. The wedding is expected to take place in Jaipur's Mundota Fort with her close family and friends in attendance. It is also reported that the couple have kept the ceremony private with only close friends and family as guests. They will also indulge in a golf match with family and friends and they will host a casino-themed reception on Sunday.

Some reports also suggest that they have sold their wedding ceremony's videos to a streaming giant. But it has not been revealed who bagged the rights to stream the wedding. Let us wait till the couple make official announcement about the same. In case you did not know, Hansika and Sohail have known each other for a long time and they have been business partners, too. We wish the soon to be couple a very happy married life!