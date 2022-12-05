Hansika Motwani, Sohail Kathuriya Exchange Vows; See Viral Photos And Videos

South star Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and business partner Sohail Kathuriya on Sunday. The wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Even before the couple shared anything on social media, their first pictures and videos from the wedding made their way to social media, taking over the internet instantly. We wish the couple a very happy married life.

In the photos that surfaced online, Hansika is seen in a traditional red lehenga, while Sohail opted for an all-ivory sherwani look. Some photos had the actor posing with her bride squad. A video of her magnificent entry at the wedding mandap amid elaborate celebrations by her relatives and friends is also being shared by her fans across all social media platforms.

The video from the varmala ceremony shows beautiful fireworks in the background. Walking hand in hand, the couple was seen posing for photos and taking part in the ceremony. Earlier on Sunday Hansika’s photos with Sohail’s Haldi ceremony surfaced online. In the photos, the couple was seen twinning in matching floral outfits. On Saturday, photos of her Mehendi ceremony surfaced online in which Hansika was seen acing a red boho Kurti and flashing her radiant smile.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the star and her husband have sold the streaming rights of their wedding ceremonies to an OTT platform. We don’t know which streamer bagged the rights though. New reports have also surfaced stating that the Maha star will not quit acting and she will resume her career in the entertainment industry right after coming back from her honeymoon.

As far as the wedding celebrations go, the couple will reportedly host an elaborate reception. They have reportedly planned to host the reception with a casino theme. The families of the bride and groom will also reportedly play a golf match on Monday as a fun activity. They got engaged in November. The news was announced by Hansika on her Instagram, during which time she shared photos from the dreamy moment. Sohail proposed to her when they both were on a trip to Paris in November.