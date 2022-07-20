After a long delay, the much anticipated Tamil action thriller Maha will be releasing in theatres on July 22. Starring Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar AKA STR and Hansika Motwani in leading roles, the film is helmed by debutant director UR Jameel. The film has Simbu in an extended cameo role.

Besides STR and Hansika, Maha also features Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Mahar Raghavendra, Sanam Shetty and Karunakaran. Ghibran has composed the music of Maha which has Madhi as cinematographer and Johan Abraham as editor.

Speaking about the film, it revolves around Hansika's character who goes in search of her missing daughter. STR essays the role of her love interest while Srikanth plays a cop who tries to get to the bottom of the missing case. The trailer of this crime thriller was released on July 14 this year. On the other hand, actor Sivakarthikeyan had unveiled the teaser of this STR-Hansika Motwani starrer on July 2, 2020.

Watch the trailer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maha marks Hansika Motwani's 50th film as an actor and her first as the titular character. Recently in an interview with a news portal, the actress said that she has never played an aggressive character in her career before which is one of the reasons why she took up this film.

Hansika's character in the film starts off as a docile mother who is pushed into becoming a bold woman after her daughter goes missing.

Maha is produced by Mathi Azhagan under the banner of Etcetera Entertainment.