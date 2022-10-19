Hansika Motwani To Tie The Knot Later This Year At A Fort In Jaipur; Preparations Are Rife?

Hansika Motwani, the sultry actress who made waves in Kollywood by teaming up with all the star heroes of the industry has become one of the senior actresses in the industry. Hansika, who was last seen in a female-centric flick titled Maha, is now in the news for her alleged, impending marriage to a Mumbai-based Businessman.

The actress, who is known for her philanthropic activities is said to have been dating a businessman for a long time now. With nothing huge on her professional plate, the 31-year-old actress is likely to get married and begin a new chapter in her life.