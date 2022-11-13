Hansika's Jaipur Wedding To Beau Sohail Kathuria To Be Streamed On Disney+ Hotstar? Deets Here!

Hansika Motwani announced her wedding to beau Sohail Kathuria, who is also her business partner for a long time, with a series of dreamy proposal pictures with the backdrop of the magnificent Eiffel Tower, Paris, a couple of days ago. The friends and family of Hansika and Sohail are excited about the impending wedding that is slated to take place on December 3rd and 4th in Jaipur.

The trend of selling the rights to the wedding ceremony began in India when Priyanka Chopra first chose Jaipur as the destination to wed her US-born husband Nick Jonas. Due to their international stardom, their entire wedding was sold to a popular media house for a fancy amount. The pictures, videos, and entire wedding rights come under the agreement. Similarly, down south, Nayanthara, who enjoys a great fanbase has successfully managed to bring OTT giant Netflix into buying their wedding and make a docu-film out of it. It is said that Vignesh and Nayanthara have got the entire wedding expenses sponsored or covered by the offer.

Hansika too is now said to have joined the bandwagon. As her wedding is fast approaching, we hear that none other than Disney+ Hotstar has agreed to secure the rights to stream their entire wedding and events on the occasion. However, this is just a piece of information that is doing the rounds and there is no official confirmation of the same.

Hansika decided to tie the knot amid close friends and family in a 450-years-old heritage fort-turned-hotel, Mundota Fort. The guests were limited and the wedding will have a sangeet ceremony, a Sufi night, a polo match, and also a casino-themed after-party. For the unversed, Sohail was initially married in 2016 in Goa, which was attended by Hansika and their mutual friends.