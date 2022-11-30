Happy Birthday Raashi Khanna: A Glance At Raashi's Filmography

Happy Birthday Raashi Khanna!

Raashi Khanna made her Hindi debut with John Abraham's Madras Cafe and then moved over to Telugu cinema with the 2014 film Oohalu Gusagusalade. The film portrayed her as a dancer and the character received a positive response from the audience.

Raashi was fully occupied with Telugu films for the next four years and starred in some commercially successful films including Bengal Tiger, Supreme, and Jai Lava Kusa. In 2017, she made her Malayalam debut with Mohan Lal and Vishal starter Villain. The film did well commercially and earned her a lot of praise for her performance as well.

In 2018, Raashi made her Tamil debut with Imaikaa Nodigal, starring Atharvaa, Nayanthara, Anurag Kashyap, and Vijay Sethupathi. Since then she has been balancing her time between Tamil and Telugu films mostly.

She starred opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bhramam, the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, in 2021 and the film was received well. Her performance in Rudra: The Edge of darkness was also much appreciated. Rudra starred Ajay Devgan as the male lead and was an adaptation of the British series Luther.

Her most recent outings were Thiruchitrambalam and Sardar, opposite Dhanush and Karthi respectively. Both films went on to become Rs. 100 Crore grossers and earned her praise for her performance as well.

Raashi Khanna's upcoming film is Yodha starring Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani among others and produced by Karan Johar. She is also filming for the series Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Farzi is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame.

On a side note, she has sung a few songs as well. Most notably 'You are my high' from the Telugu film Prati Roju Pantage. Her voice has a nice rustic vibe to it and sounds appealing as well. Hopefully, she sings more songs in her upcoming films.

Happiest of years to the talented and gorgeous Ms. Khanna!