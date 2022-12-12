Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Top Politicians And Entire Film Industry Wish Thalaiva On His 72nd Birthday!

On the occasion of actor Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday, many celebrities are wishing him on their social media pages.

Rajini, who made his debut as a newcomer with the film Aboorva Ragangal, is now shining in Tamil cinema as a superstar. Not one or two of his films were hits, most of his films were super-duper hits. Rajini has his own unique style in every single movement whether he is standing, walking, lying or acting.

Every year on his birthday, all the social networking sites used to trend with Rajini's name. Similarly, today social networking sites are flooded with Rajini's photos and birthday wishes. Many celebrities are congratulating actor Rajinikant. Let's see the interesting birthday greetings from some of them.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated his dear friend Rajini. In an offician tweet posted by the Chief Minister, he said, "I wish my dear friend Rajinikanth many years of good health." Not only this year, but the previous year as well, the Chief Minister has congratulated Rajinikanth.

Opposition party AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also wished Rajini on his birthday. In his tweet about this, he said, "I pray for Rajinikanth's long life."

Actor Kamal Haasan sent his best wishes to Rajinikanth. He has posted about this on his official Twitter page, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar. Wishing you continued success on this auspicious day," he tagged Rajinikanth.

Actor Rajini's son-in-law and popular actor Dhanush wished Rajini on his birthday saying "Happy Birthday Thalaiva.."

Famous music composer Anirudh wishes Rajini on his birthday. In this, as an extra special wish, he has also tweeted information about the update of the film Jailer. Fans are happy with this.

Poet Vairamuthu has said that he wishes Rajinikanth with the lyrics of the song "Singa Nadai Pottu Siarathil Eru" which is a big part of the movie Padayappa.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman also shared his wishes for actor Rajinikanth. In his greeting, he wrote, "Happy birthday Superstar, you are always the best. Always keep encouraging us."

Actor Sarathkumar's daughter Varalakshmi Sarathkumar congratulated Rajinikanth. In it, she tweeted Happy Birthday Thalaiva and mentioned that may his love and humility inspire everyone.

Vasanth Ravi gave an intro to Tamil cinema as an actor in the film Taramani. He tweeted wishing actor Rajini on his birthday. It is important to note that he is doing a prominent role in the film Jailer with Rajinikanth.