Happy Birthday Thalaiva: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Secret Connect In Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer!

The movie team has announced the name of the character that actor Rajinikanth will be playing in Jailer movie.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is credited with taking Tamil films to international level, is celebrating his 72nd birthday today. Following Annaatthe, Rajinikanth is starring in Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who is known for his films Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor and Beast. Produced by Sun Pictures, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, actress Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan are playing important roles in the film.

The shooting of Jailer started in Chennai from August 2022. The first schedule of the shoot at Aditya Ram Studio, Mahabalipuram, Chennai has been completed. Vijay Karthik Kannan is doing the cinematography for the film. Music and background score for the film is composed by Anirudh. Famous stunt director Stun Siva is working for the fight sequences in the film. Pallavi Singh is the stylist & costume designer of the film.

Meanwhile, the title look & first look posters of Jailer have already been released and have received good response. The film's making glimbse video was released recently and created excitement among the fans. On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, the film team has released a new poster regarding the update of Jailer. It has been mentioned that new information related to the film will be released today at 6 pm.

In the new poster, Rajini is sitting on a chair and poses stylishly with his legs crossed. Along with this, Rajini's character's name is Muthuvel Pandiyan and it is mentioned that he will rush today at 6 o'clock in the evening. The name of Rajinikanth's character, Muthuvel Pandian, has created a surprise among the fans. Probably Jailer movie teaser is expected to be released later this evening.

DMK leader MK Stalin took charge as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time after winning the assembly elections held last year. During the swearing-in ceremony that took place, he took oath as Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin. A video of Stalin's swearing-in by naming his grandfather and father also trended nationally. In this case, it is noteworthy that Rajini's name has been kept as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer movie in the same style. Let's wait and see if there is more connect between the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu and the Superstar of Tamilnadu in Jailer.