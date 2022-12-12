Happy Birthday Thalaiva: Superstar Rajinikanth's Unique Style In Handling Controversies!

Today is the birthday of actor Rajinikanth who is the only superstar of Tamil film industry. Let's see some of the controversies he got into.

Actor Rajinikanth, who made his debut as a villain in director K Balachander's Aboorva Raagangal, is known as Superstar for Tamil cinema fans today. Born in 1950 in Bengaluru, it is well known that he grew up as a conductor and actor. Born as Shivaji Rao in some corner of the world, today he is known as a superstar from local tea shops to the Parliament. Even though actor Rajinikanth is popular among fans, some criticize his actions and character.

In the Tamil film industry, people who speak other languages are more successful than native speakers of Tamil. Rajinikanth is no exception. Shivajirao Gaikwad changed his name to Rajinikanth to act in films. He stepped into cinema in 1975. Today he has got the name of Tamil's one-and-only superstar. It is because of his hard work and excellence. But some people who don't understand this asks, "Can someone from Karnataka rule Tamil cinema?"

Thalaivar replied them with a punching statement to their question is "I'm a Pure Tamilan" (Pachai Tamilan). He always says, "Tamil poeple are the gods who gave me this live." (Ennai vaazha vaikkum deivangalana Tamil Makkaley).

After the 1990s, most of Rajini's films have been commercial films with elements of romance, fighting and old enmity. At the same time, Kamal is the hero who has more fans like him. While other heroes travel on one track as an action comedy, Kamal travels on a separate track of his own as a brilliant performer. When Kamal Haasan once asked Rajini whether he could do films in a different style after leaving commercial films, Rajini gestured as if he knew everything. Although there are many such hearsay stories, it is an undeniable fact that Rajini chooses only commercial films. The reason is that fans love Rajini's punch lines and style more than his acting.

Because of this, many people questioned that "Does this Tamil cinema celebrate Rajini a little too muc?" However, it is not surprising that Rajini will remain a superstar for many years to come as only he knows the finesse of choosing a story in a way that a common man can understand.

Tamil cinema and politics have been associated for a long time. MGR and Jayalalitha are actors who then came to politics. Similarly, politics and Rajini are like magnetic forces that cannot be separated or joined. In his early days, he only came to act, but after gaining some fame in cinema, he started mixing political lines indirectly and directly in his punch lines. Even in the climax song of the recently re-released film Baba, Rajini would have hinted at joining politics by smilingly singing the line "I will not like parties and positions, I will not refuse the dictates of time". Not only in this film, Rajini has talked about "Position, Party" in many films including some recent films since 1990. Later, many people have started doubting that this kind of political dialogue and singing songs is a Rajini technique used by him to make the film a hit.

In the end, the leader who promised his fans that "I am sure to enter politics" wrote the last letter saying "I will never enter politics again". Even though he went out of politics due to his health condition, many fans who could not accept this, feel that they have been cheated. Whereas on the other hand, Kamal Haasan who entered politics couldn't get a proper vote count and lost in the elections. Then people started saying Rajinikanth is clever enough to escape from such a loss in politics.

No matter what, no matter how, the Rajini in us knows no end. Happy birthday Superstar.