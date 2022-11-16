Happy Birthday Thaman: Incredible Journey From An Actor In Boys to Music Composer In Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu

SS Thaman, who is one of the leading music composers of Telugu cinema, celebrates his 39th birthday today (November 16, 2022).

In August 2003, director Shankar's Boys was released. Thaman was introduced to the people of Tamil Nadu along with Siddharth, Bharath, Nakul, Manikandan and Genelia through Boys. Ghantasala Sai Srinivas Thaman was shortened and brought to the fans as SS Thaman. Basically a professional drummer and playback singer, he also played a related character in Boys. In the film, Thaman made everyone laugh as a young teenage boy suffering from sexual desire. Lets's take a look at his incredible journey in cinema.

Thaman was born on 16th November 1983 in Chennai, hailing from a family of musicians from Pottepalemin Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Thaman's grandfather is famous producer Ghantasala Balaramaiah. Likewise, his father Ghantasala Siva Kumar has worked as a drummer in over 700 films with K Chakkaravarthy. Thaman's mother, sister and aunt are also playback singers.

Thaman, who lost his father at the age of 13, joined the Raj-Kodi band to cope with the financial crisis in his family and worked in sixty films. Later he worked with veteran Telugu music composer MM Keeravani for three years in thirty films. Following this, he accepted music composer Mani Sharma as his guru and made his debut as a music director in the Telugu film Malli Malli in 2009.

In the same year, he made his entry in Tamil with the film Sindhanai Sei. Two songs from the film, 'Uchi Meedhu' and 'Naan Kaakinada', are still in the favorite list of fans. Following the 2009 films Eeram and Moscowin Kavery, Thaman's music got a separate fanbase. He did an extra-ordinary job especially in the background music for the film Eeram.

After that he composed music for many films in Tamil and Telugu languages. Ayyanar, Osthe, Mouna Guru, Mambattiyaan, Kanchana 2, Vandhaan Vendraan, Thadayara Thaakka, Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Settai, All in All Azhagu Raja, Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, Pattathu Yanai, Vallinam, Vaalu, Meaghamann, Thamizhukku En Ondrai Azhuthavum, Magamuni, Eeswaran and many more in Tamil. Thaman has composed a lot of dancing numbers that made him a successful music composer.

Thaman's music scored super hits in many films including Kick, Bodyguard, Nayak, Ramayya Vastavaiya, Tiger, Businessman, Bheemla Nayak, Ala Vaikundapuram and Radhe Shyam. Thaman also has a habit of singing in his films. He even surprised the fans by appearing in the songs of some films.

It can be said that this year has been an unforgettable year for him. Thaman is the music composer for Shankar's directorial debut in Telugu. The same director made him as an actor in Boys. Similarly, he is also composing the music for Varisu, a film starring Thalapathy Vijay, the leading actor of Tamil cinema. Thaman also appeared in the lyrical video of the hit song 'Ranjithame' from the film recently. Happy birthday to Thaman! Wish your journey reach great heights and make us happy with his music!