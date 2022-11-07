Happy Birthday Ulaganayagan - The Incredible Journey of Actor Kamal Haasan From Child Artist To Politician!

Today(November 7, 2022) is the 68th birthday of Kamal Haasan, the universal actor who has been in the Indian film industry for more than 50 years.

Kamal Haasan was born in Paramakkudi, Ramanathapuram district on 7th November 1954 as the last son of lawyer D Srinivasan and Rajalakshmi. His original name was Parthasarathi. Saruhasan, Chandrahasan and Nalini were his siblings.After completing his primary education in Paramakudi, Kamal Haasan continued his studies at Hindu High School, Tiruvallikeni, Chennai. Then he studied up to 8th standard at Sir M. C. T. Muthiah Chettiar Boys Higher Secondary School, Purasaivakam, Chennai.

From his childhood, he had a keen interest in acting. So he joined in TKS drama troupe. He then formed a theater group with his friends. He started acting in films as a child artist. Then he learned dance from Dhangappan master. His brother Chandra Hassan passed away on March 18, 2017 in London. His daughter is actress Anu Haasan. His other brother Saru Hassan is 91 years old and is still acting in films. Kamal Haasan is married to Bollywood actress Sarika. The couple has two daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan. Both of them are currently acting in films.

Kamal Haasan is not only an actor, dancer, but also a film producer, director, story-screenwriter, playback singer, lyricist, make-up artist, TV anchor, writer and politician. He made his debut as a child star in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma. His film journey which started then has continued for more than 50 years till today. He has acted in many different roles and created his own identity in film industry. He directed films such as Hey Ram, Virumandi, Vishwarupam and Vishwarupam-2. He has written the screenplays for many movies including Mahanadi, Aalavanthan, Unnai Pol Oruvan and Thoongavanam. He is also hosting the popular television show Bigg Boss.

On February 21, 2018, he held a grand political party launch public meeting at Tamukkam Grounds, Madurai. Before that, he went to former President Abdul Kalam's house in Rameswaram and received blessings from Abdul Kalam's brother. Kamal Haasan contested in Coimbatore South constituency and lost by a close margin of just 1,728 votes. Then he came up with his blockbuster hit film Vikram in the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. He is currently acting in director shankar's Indian 2. The most exciting announcement about Kamal Haasan's 234th film with the iconic director Mani Ratnam was made yesterday (November 6, 2022). His fans and movie buffs across the globe are super happy with this terrific come back of the Naayagan combo after so many years. Let's wish the living legend with good health. Happy birthday to the finest and multi-talented Indian actor Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan!