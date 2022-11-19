Happy Birthday Vivek - Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek's 61st Birth Anniversary Today!

Although he is not with us today, he remains in our memories. Today is the 61st birthday of Vivek, the Chinna Kalaivanar who made us laugh and think with his comedy.

Iyakkunar Sigaram K Balachander introduced the great artist to Tamil cinema with the movie Manathil Urudhi Vendum. After that, he acted in more than 100 films and became famous. From the very beginning, his comedy track has always been for the benefit of the public, voicing the general issue of superstition, corruption, bribery and population.

Actor Vivek followed Former Indian President and scientist Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam's principles. He took Abdul Kalam as a role model who was concerned about society. He planted 33 lakh saplings with a policy of planting crores of saplings in the name of 'Green Kalam'. This socially concerned artist also spoke to people about Corona awareness. The next day he suffered a sudden heart attack and died unfortunately. No one can accept his death.

He is a die hard fan of Super Star Rajinikanth and he himself told it in a lot of interviews. He also acted with Rajinikanth in films such as Uzhaippali, Veera and Sivaji. Not only with Rajinikanth, he almost acted with all the top heroes of the industry like Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Captain Vijayakanth. Priyamaanavale, Lovely, Ullam Kollai Poguthae, Minnale, Badri, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Middle Class Madhavan, Dhill, 12B and a lot more films with Vivek's comedy are still fresh in our minds.

This man who does not give place to anything like caste and religion has a lot of faith in humanity. Actor Vivek also gives importance to education. He has lectured many times in schools and colleges with great belief that the development of our country is in the hands of children. It is heartbreaking to think that Vivek with such a good heart is not with us today.

It was only after his death that the show LOL : Enga Siringa Paarpom was released on Amazon Prime. The movie Aranmanai 3 in which he acted was also released at that time. Although he is not there, Chinna Kalaivanar makes us laugh through his films. Happy birthday to the wonderful soul that keeps inspiring millions.