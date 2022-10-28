Harish Kalyan Kisses His Bride Narmada Udaykumar As They Tie The Knot In A Traditional Ceremony; Inside Pics

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan has been all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, he has tied the knot with his fiancee Narmada Udaykumar. It was a traditional wedding which took place in GPN Palace, Thiruverkadu in Chennai which was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. According to media reports, Silambarasan AKA Simbu was seen attending the wedding as the special guest. To note, Harish announced his wedding early this month and it has got the fans quite excited.

Sharing love filled pics with his ladylove, Harish wrote, "With all my heart, for all my life. I'm extremely happy to introduce Narmada Udayakumar, my wife-to-be. Love you to bits. With God's blessings, as we begin our forever, we seek to double the love from you all, now and always". And now, Harish and Narmada's wedding have been going viral on social media. In the pics, the Kaadhali actor looked dapper in his traditional wedding wear comprising a kurta and mundu while his perfectly trimmed beard and pushed-back hair elevated the look.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Narmada was a sight to behold in grey coloured saree with a heavily embroidered blouse during the jaimala ceremony. Later, the bride opted for the bridal red coloured saree with a heavily embroidered blouse for the wedding ceremony. She completed the look with a plait which was decorated with flowers and bridal jewellery.

Interestingly, Harish, who was on cloud nine on his D-Day was seen kissing his bride soon after tying the traditional mangalsutra which left Narmada blushing. To note, it has been an arranged marriage for Harish and Narmada and they were introduced through their respective families. Spilling beans about the wedding, Harish had earlier stated, "It is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other and that's how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Harish has three projects in his kitty including Nooru Kodi Vaanavil with Siddhi Idnani, Shanmugam Muthusamy's directorial Diesel with Athulya Ravi and Elan's Star.