It looks like Kollywood's eligible bachelors, love birds are eyeing 2022 as a great year to settle down in their lives. Many of them are taking their relationships to another level and sealing the deal forever.
Harish Kalyan's Marriage Gets Fixed By His Parents; Actor Surprises Fans With His Decision!
Joining the bandwagon after Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani and Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara, is youngster Harish Kalyan, Kollywood's one of the most loveable actors, who debuted with Sindhu Samaveli in the year 2010.
The actor is all set to ring the new chapter in his life. The 31-year-old Harish, one of the most eligible bachelors of Kollywood is now ready to settle down in life by inviting a life partner. According to the Kollywood buzz, the actor told his parents to look for an alliance of their choice for him to settle down in marriage. His parents, who have reportedly zeroed in on a girl are now keen to get their son married by the end of September this year.
The alliance is all set and the actor might soon tie the knot. This is purely an arranged marriage as Harish had handed over this responsibility to his parents. By the end of August or September, we can see him become a family man, as reported by a few entertainment websites, maintaining the anonymity of the source.
Harish Kalyan's wedding will be a different one against the trend of hush-hush intimate weddings. The ceremony will likely be a grand affair with who's who of Kollywood in attendance.
On the other hand, Harish is busy with a couple of projects -including Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, under the direction of Sasi and will be seen in an upcoming untitled film where Siddhi Idnani plays the female lead.
