Hiphop Tamizha Adhi Roped In For A Promotional Rap Song Of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu Movie Direct

It has been reported that the shooting of the promotional song for Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Thunivu was completed yesterday (November 10, 2022). The film is directed by H Vinoth. Although he has directed very few films, he has taken stories to such an extent that they are etched in people's minds. Gibran has composed the music for this film. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and John Kokken plays most prominent roles.

Ajith Kumar starrer Thunivu and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu are ready to clash for Pongal festival 2023. As the films of Vijay-Ajith are releasing simultaneously after a long time, movie fans are eagerly waiting to know about 'Who wins the Pongal race?'

Ajith fans had to wait for a long time for the posters of Vinod-Ajith's earlier film Valimai. They chanted 'Valimai Update..Valimai Update' without leaving a single member of the film cast, crew members and even cricketers in international matches.

Having decided not to repeat the same mistake made then, Thunivu film team is actively engaged in post-production work. Not only that, news about the film is also being released one after another. Earlier the posters of the film were released and created strong buzz in the internet. Recently the photos of Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier involved in the dubbing work were out.

In this situation, a new update about Ajith's Thunivu movie has been released now. An exclusive promotional song has been shot in Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's vocal for Thunivu movie. The song is expected to be placed at the end credits of the film. The shooting of this song is said to have been completed yesterday (November 10, 2022). It is reported that Hiphop Tamizha Adhi has sung this song "Kasaethaan Kadavulappa.. Andha Kadavulum Ippo Paduthuthappa". Ajith Kumar's important dialogues from the film were also included in the song.