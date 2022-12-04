Hombale Film Announces Debut Tamil Film Raghuthatha With Keerthy Suresh In The Lead!

One of the prestigious production houses of the south Indian film industries, Hombale Films, of Vijay Kiragandur, is venturing into Kollywood. The production house became popular and rose to international acclaim with super sensational films with Yash-Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 & 2, and quite recently, Rishab Shetty's Kantara. Both movies went on to gain record-breaking profit at the box office worldwide.

The Kannada-based production house announced their first Tamil debut with a film titled Raghuthatha. National award winner Keerthy Suresh is the film's protagonist. The entire team has posed for a couple of pictures on the announcement day. They spread the news about the film via their social media handles on December 4.

An elated Keerthy Suresh took to her handle on micro blogging site Twitter to share some pictures from the announcement event. She wrote, "Yek gaav mein yek kisan

Raghuthathaaaa!

Antha #Raghuthatha

Super happy to be associated for my next adventure with

@hombalefilms

@sumank

@yaminiyag

@vjsub

@RSeanRoldan

#MSBhaskar sir #EditorSuresh

@ShruthiManjari

and #TeamRaghuthatha." (sic)

The makers have also released a poster on the same occasion. It depicts a woman who stands for the cause. The poster was accompanied by a tagline that read, "Because The Revolution Begins At Home."