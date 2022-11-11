'I got trapped' - Bigg Boss Sheriina Sam Opens Up for the first time after coming out of Bigg Boss House

Sheriina Sam, who participated in the famous Bigg Boss season Tamil Season 6 show and left, opens up for the first time in an interview to a media portal. Here are some of the questions asked and Sheriina Sam's interesting answers from the interview:

You are speaking such beautiful Tamil. Why didn't speak Tamil inside Bigg Boss house?

They said that they do not understand the Tamil I speak. 'If these people inside the Bigg Boss house did not understand what I was talking about, how would the general audience understand?'. This was the question that disturbed my mind and slowly my confidence level dropped down. It was only after I got out I came to know that I was caught in their trap. I don't want to tell their names. That was my mistake.

Are you a model or a boxer?

Yes, I am a model. But I am learning boxing. I was injured and the doctor told me not to even dance. However, I can't sit still without doing the tasks that happen in the Bigg Boss house.

Who made you to fall down during the toy task?

People know about what happened that day, Dhanalakshmi had my hair in her hand when I fell down. So I came to a conclusion that it was Dhanalakshmi who pushed me away.

From when you had panic attacks?

I was afraid that something would happen to my leg when I fell down. If hit, a surgery might be required. My life will go backwards again. After 5 months of hard time, I got Bigg Boss opportunity. I also have respiratory problem.

Do you know Katrina? Kathir Sheriina?

I don't have a crush with Kathir or Azeem. My biggest crush is Big Boss. Kathir, Quincy and Aisha are good friends of mine. I want to continue my friendship with them.