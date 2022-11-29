‘I'm Not The Hero Of This Movie’ - Yogi Babu’s Controversial Tweet About His Upcoming Film Dha Dha Goes Viral!

Yogi Babu celebrated 13th anniversary of his debut film Yogi by cutting a cake on the sets of Suriya42. The video is currently trending on social media. Along with that his recent controversial tweet about his upcoming film Dha Dha is going viral now.

Acting in the film Yogi, Babu became Yogi Babu. He is such a busy star of kollywood today, with a minimum two of his films releasing every week. In this way, Yogi Babu has created a new style based on his appearance and has acted in many movies.

Comedians always had a special place in Tamil cinema. Even films without a story starring big heroes have a history of becoming hits because of the comedy scenes they featured. After Gowdamani and Senthil, Vadivelu and Vivek have shone in comedy roles in Tamil cinema. However, with Vadivelu not signing films for a few years, Vivek not acting in many films and Santhanam, the leading comedian in the line-up, deciding to play the hero, there was a dearth of comedians in Tamil cinema.

Yogi Babu, who was acting in small roles in that situation, became very popular with the movie Maan Karate starring Sivakarthikeyan. After that, his comedy scenes were well received by the fans and he was signed in many films. Yogi Babu, who acted with all the leading actors including Superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya, acted in more than ten films simultaneously and emerged as the busy comedy actor of Kodambakkam.

Comedian Yogi Babu, who had darshan at Tiruchendur Murugan temple recently, said, "I am doing films based on the story. I am not playing a hero in anything. Comedy is what gave me a hand and I can't go beyond that."

After this, the first look of the film Dha Dha was released. Yogi Babu had said that I am not playing a hero in this film. Yogi Babu's image is also featured in the poster of the recently released audio and trailer release of Dha Dha. Now actor Yogi Babu shared this poster on his Twitter page and said, "I am not the hero in this film. Nitin Satya plays the lead role and I played his friend. Please don't believe it."