‘I Will Not Act In Movies Anymore’ Announces Udhayanidhi Stalin Who Takes Charge As Minister Of Tamil Nadu!

Youth welfare and sports development department has been allotted to Udhayanidhi Stalin who took charge as Tamil Nadu minister today.

After losing power to AIADMK in 2011, DMK did not win any elections for about 8 years. Following this, the DMK alliance won a huge victory in the parliamentary elections held in 2019. Udhayanidhi Stalin's role was seen as key to this success. After this, the legislative assembly elections in 2021 also gave DMK a huge victory. It was expected that Udhayanidhi Stalin would be given the ministerial responsibility. In this situation, about 20 months after the formation of the DMK government, Udhayanidhi Stalin has been given the ministerial charge.

Parties including AIADMK and BJP are criticizing Udhayanidhi's ministerial charge as succession politics. In this situation today, the swearing-in ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall in the Governor's House. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Udhayanidhi Stalin as the minister in this ceremony. After this, Governor Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin took a group photo with all the Ministers. Following this, ministers and leaders of various political parties congratulated Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Speaking to the media then, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that I will respond to the criticisms related to succession politics with my actions. Answering a question regarding allocation of youth welfare and sports development department, he said that his ambition is to make Tamil Nadu a sports capital. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film in which I was to act was abandoned. He said that the film Maamannan, which he recently acted in the direction of Mari Selvaraj, is his last film.

DMK Party members are welcoming Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has achieved tremendous growth in politics in a short period of time, after learning that he has got the ministerial post.

Former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi's grandson and current Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin, did his B.Com in Loyola College, Chennai. His wife is Krithika. They have a son named Inbanidhi and a daughter named Dhanmaya. Inbanidhi is currently studying in a college abroad.

Udhayanidhi Stalin appeared in public as a film producer during the regime. He is successfully running a film production company called Red Giant Movies. He has bought and released the films Vikram, Don, Love Today through his production company. At the same time, Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, is yet to release in his own production.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who evolved into a film producer and a film actor, turned into a politician. DMK Youth Secretary and Chepakkam - Tiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi sworn in as the Minister today.

Thus, Udayanidhi Stalin said 'bye bye' to cinema and became a full-time politician. However, it seems that his friends will continue to run the Red Giant production company. Udayanidhi celebrated his 45th birthday last November. Currently, Madivendan and Anbil Mahesh are the youngest ministers under 45 years of age in the cabinet. Udhayanidhi Stalin is now in that line.