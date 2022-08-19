Director Shankar recently celebrated his birthday on August 17, and Kamal Hassan had tweeted (in Tamil) to wish him for the same. In the tweet he had told Shankar to take pride in being an Indian, and together they'll achieve bigger milestones, to which Shankar responded in agreement.
Indian 2 Shooting To Resume Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Birthday Wish for Shankar hints so
Kamal's tweet (Translation): Let's take pride in being Indian; Let's accomplish more achievements together! Birthday wishes to the director who made the whole nation turn its heads with his grand films.
Shankar's tweet (Translation): Definitely "Indian". Your wishes made my birthday a special day. Many thanks Kamal Sir!
This has got fans excited about when the shooting of Indian 2 will resume. The shoot had been halted after an incident on the set, and there was a gap. Shankar had gone on to start work on his project with Ram Charan, #RC15.
During the release of Kamal's Vikram, Kamal and Udhayanidhi Stalin had talked about Indian 2. Udhay had gotten aboard the project, and it was expected that the production would pick up pace and start again.
Now, the exchange between Kamal and Shankar has led us to hope that very soon, the shooting of the awaited project could resume soon.
