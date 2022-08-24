Indian 2 Update: Red Giant Movies Officially On Board! Indian Thaatha Is Back!

The production house released a poster with the banners of Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions at the top, with the caption "He is Back." The Indian 'thaatha' (grandpa) as he is fondly called, is seen in a crowd. The background is edited with a red tint, leaving Kamal Haasan in black and white, in his white attire.

Red Giant Movies had posted on social media yesterday that a big announcement is on its way, and would arrive at midnight. Fans were eager to know if it would be an update on Indian 2, and it was!

When Kamal wished Shankar on his birthday, and Shankar responded, it was highly speculated that the duo was likely to resume production works of Indian 2 very soon. Kamal Haasan had also recently visited Michael Westmore, the Oscar-winning make-up specialist who has worked with Kamal on projects like Indian and Avvai Shanmugi. Well, the anticipation kept rising.

Advertisement Advertisement

During the release of Kamal's Vikram, Kamal and Udhayanidhi Stalin had talked about Indian 2. Udhay had gotten aboard the project, and it was expected that the production would pick up the pace and start again. Well, confirming Red Giant coming onboard and when the shoot will commence for the Shankar directorial, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "Filming for #Indian2 from September. Wishing team @shankarshanmugh, #Subaskaran,

@LycaProductions and everyone else involved a successful journey. Welcome onboard thambi @Udhaystalin @RedGiantMovies."

Shankar has teamed up with writers Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar for Indian 2. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographers Rathnavelu and Ravi Varma are said to be cranking the cameras. The editing is to be handled by Sreekar Prasad.

The cast includes Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, Bobby Simha, and Samuthirakani.