R Parthiban's latest release Iravin Nizhal, which was screened at the Cannes De Festival is a masterpiece of Tamil cinema. The movie, which was released all over the world on July 15, is receiving raving reviews. The cast, performances, story, direction, and narration are all being applauded by the critics and regular moviegoers.

The movie is about Nandu, played by Parthiban, who is on the run from cops and hides at a dilapidated ashram. He recounts his life's incidents and reminisces his old, good, bad, and ugly situations.

People who have watched Iravin Nizhal couldn't stop but share their opinion on the film through their social media handles. Check out a few tweets which you might want to consider before booking your tickets to the film this weekend.

The movie stars Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth, Brigida Saga, and Anandha Krishnan among others. AR Rahman scored the film's soundtrack upon the insistence of Parthiban.

The movie is produced jointly by Caldwell Velnambi, Anshu Prabhakar Dr. Pinchi Srinivasan, Bala Swaminathan, and Ranjith Dhandapani under Akira productions and Bioscope Film Framers banners. Iravin Nizhal is directed by Parthiban, who also had written and co-edited it.

The movie is cinematographed by Arthur A Wilson and distributed by V Creations. In addition to AR Rahman, Iravin Nizhal has two other Oscar Award winning technicians in the form of Cottalango Leon, a VFX Supervisor, and Craig Mann, a supervising sound editor.