Nithya Menen is the most versatile actress of today's generation. The actress' multi faceted personality has won her fans all over the country, especially down south. She has appeared in several films with potential in Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Nithya Menen defied the regular norms of an actress by making unconventional choices from the beginning of her career.

She has given memorable performances in a few films like Vijay's Mersal, Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3 and Mysskin's Psycho starring Udhayanidhi Stalin. She has notable work to her credit in several Telugu films as well.

While working on films as the female lead, the actress also sings, appears as a guest for few reality shows, is part of the jury for singing competitions and does several other works. She is a universal favourite.

The latest buzz is that Nithya Menen is considering to get married and begin a new chapter in her life. Reportedly, the actress is in love with a young Malayalam actor and will soon go public by announcing her marriage. Nithya reportedly is in talks with her parents to take this alliance forward. However, the official announcement is awaited from the horse's mouth.

On the work front, the actress will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in a film titled 19 (1) (a), which will have a direct OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. She will be seen alongside Dhanush in his upcoming film titled Thiruchitrambalam.