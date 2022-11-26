'It Is A Love Marriage And Caste Does Not Matter' – Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan’s Bold Reply Goes Viral!

Actor Gautham Karthik and actress Manjima Mohan are getting married this month, they met the media recently and answered various questions.

Gautham Karthik made his debut as an actor with Mani Ratnam's Kadal in Tamil cinema. Kadal received mixed reviews from the audience. But everyone appreciated Gautham Karthik for his brilliant performance. His second film Yennamo Yedho didn't do well at the box office. He targeted caste based audience with his film Muthuramalingam and got trolled by the meme creators for the poor content and making of the film. Though he could not take the place of his father Karthik, he continues his struggle to maintain his identity as a leading actor in Tamil cinema.

Gautham, who then got into controversy by acting in an adult film Hara Hara Mahadevaki, has recently chosen to play different stories and characters. In this case, he was said to be in love with Malayalam actress Manjima Mohan, who acted with him in Devarattam for the past few years. Suddenly both of them confirmed their love by posting a romantic photo recently.

Advertisement

Following this, their wedding is planned to be held on November 28, 2022 in a very grand manner. In this case, the couple met the media to announce their marriage and answered various questions.

Gautham admitted that he was the first to tell his love to Manjima. She replied with a 'Yes', two days after the proposal. To the question raised about Honey Moon, he said that he will inform about it after marriage.

Manjima Mohan said that both sides of the house accepted their love very happily. When asked what Gautham's father Karthik said, he said that his father had consented to their love, saying that "You should freely marry whoever you think will encourage you throughout your life."

For the question Manjima Mohan's acting career after marriage, she said that she will definitely act and currently has two films in hand. And when a journalist asked about the caste of Manjima Mohan, Gautam and Manjima replied together, "It is a love marriage and caste does not matter. This question is not necessary."